McBain NMC’s Jada VanNoord has over 150 career goals and she’s not done yet

MCBAIN - McBain Northern Michigan Christian senior Jada VanNoord has scored over 150 goals in her four-year career and with playoffs still on the horizon she’s not done yet. Jada VanNoord and her mom Jen VanNoord have helped the Comets achieve four straight seasons with fourteen or more wins. Jada currently sits in the top ten all time in MHSAA girls’ soccer history for goals in a career and has the most goals in NMC history.

“So, it’s honestly really surreal. I don’t even think it’s like fully sunk in that I have scored over 150 goals and like that record and everything, but it’s been super fun, super fun to just be able to do what I love and still break a record like that is insane.” Said Jada VanNoord.

“When I was a freshman, you would have told me I was going to break that record. I would be like, no way, that’s crazy. Like, you don’t know what you’re talking about, but now we’re here and it’s super cool.”

Advertisement

The mother daughter duo has also been a big reason for the Comets success in recent years.

“We definitely feed off of each other’s energy, he has given me a lot of my passion for soccer, so usually when she’s riled up, I’m riled up. We balance each other out well, though, I think, like, if she’s, going crazy on the sidelines, I can calm her down sometimes.” Said Jada VanNoord. “But then it’s also vice versa. If I’m like, being emotional, if I’m having a bad game. She’s always there to calm me down, too, and just say, you’ve got this, it’s okay so, we balance each other out well.”

Jada will be continuing her athletic career at Cornerstone university in the fall and will study elementary education.







