Pit Spitters release roster for 2024 team

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters on Wednesday announced their roster for the 2024 season, highlighted by a combination of Michigan talent along with prospects from some of the most competitive programs in NCAA baseball.

“We’ve got some great local talent on the roster this year,” said Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt. “Fans can expect a high-caliber product on the field this season with high-energy, impressive players who are developing for their upcoming college seasons and future baseball careers. With the recent debuts of former Pit Spitters players such as Luke Little, Gavin Stone, and Tommy Troy onto MLB rosters and farm systems, we are proving that the culture we have developed in Traverse City is propelling these kids to professional careers and Major League success. It’s exhilarating to think that Pit Spitters fans could be watching future MLB stars right here at Turtle Creek Stadium every summer!”

Headlining this year’s roster is a strong contingent of in-state talent and players from top-tier programs, listed by position:

Right-Handed Pitchers (RHP):

1. Drew Titsworth - RHP - L/R - FR – Clemson University

2. Jayden Dentler - RHP - R/R - JR - Western Michigan University

3. Jaxon Huffman - RHP - R/R - FR - Michigan State University

4. Zak Sullivan - RHP - R/R - SO - Canada College

5. Andrew Herbert - RHP - R/R - JR – Reinhardt University

6. Aaron Forrest - RHP - R/R - SR – Doane University

7. Jake Brown - RHP - L/R - FR - Central Michigan University

8. Dominic Mauro - RHP - R/R - FR – Northwood University

9. Dylan Krause - RHP - R/R - SO – University of Dallas

10. Seth Gurr - RHP - R/R - JR – University of Montevallo

11. Reilly Shafer - RHP - Unknown – Clarion

12. Ryan Daly - RHP - R/R - JR – University of St. Francis

13. Mason Hill - RHP - Unknown - JR – Aquinas College

14. Will Croft - RHP - Unknown - SO - East Texas Baptist University

15. Jagger Neely - LHP - Unknown - JR - East Texas Baptist University

16. Conor Gausselin - RHP – Aquinas College

17. Carson Fischer - RHP - R/R – Davenport University

Left-Handed Pitchers (LHP):

1. Nick Powers - LHP - L/L - JR - Michigan State University

2. Grant Garman - LHP - L/L - HS SR – Oakland University

3. Santiago Garcia – LHP – Central Arizona College

Temporary Pitchers:

1. Sam Sethna - RHP – Otterbein University

2. Luke Walter - RHP – Otterbein University

3. Collin Bradley - RHP - R/R - Grand Valley State University

4. Logan Pikur - RHP - Michigan State University

5. Grant LaMarche - RHP - R/R – Northwood University

6. Mitchell Grannan - RHP - L/R – Maryville University

Infielders:

1. Jasen Oliver - IF/RHP - S/R – Indiana University

2. Brett Denby - SS/IF - R/R - Georgia Tech University

3. Carter Hain - 1B/3B - R/R – Oakland University

4. Aaron Piasecki - IF - L/R - Kellogg Community College

5. Ethan Guerra - 2B/SS - S/R - Paris JC -University of Arizona

6. Brandon Chang - UTL/C - R/R – Brown University

Outfielders:

1. Cole Prout - OF - L/R - Central Michigan University

2. Michael Tchavdarov - OF - L/R – Davenport University

3. Ethan Belk - OF - R/R – Wofford College

4. Alfredo Velazquez - OF/LHP - L/L – University of Michigan

5. Brett Rozman - C/UTL - R/R - Central Arizona College

Temporary Position Players:

1. Mike Long - 1B/3B – Maryville University

2. Mark Kattula - 1B/3B - R/R – University of Illinois Springfield

3. Matt Earley - OF/3B - R/R – Franklin College

4. Brody Capps - OF - Wallace Dothan Community College

5. Corey Berry - SS - Wallace Dothan Community College - Kennesaw State University

6. Trent Reed - SS/RHP - R/R - Lawrence Technological University

7. JT Sokolove - OF - R/R - Illinois State University

Rounding out the defense are catchers Daniel Jackson, from Wofford College and Vahn Lackey from Georgia Tech as well as Brett Rozman and Brandon Chang from Brown.

The Pit Spitters are thrilled to welcome back several key players from last season, solidifying the team’s core strength and continuity. Among the returning athletes are RHP Aaron Forrest, LHP Nick Powers, and outfielders Cole Prout and Michael Tchavdarov.

“This community loves baseball and Josh has put together an incredible, winning program,” said general manager Jacqueline Holm. “With a solid core returning, and the mix of strong pitching and formidable defense he’s created, this team is sure to have a shot at bringing the Northwoods League Championship title back to Traverse City this summer!”

In their first five seasons, the Pit Spitters have won the Northwoods League Championship twice, in 2019 and 2021.

The Pit Spitters begin their sixth season Wednesday, May 29, at home against the Kokomo Jack Rabbits.

For tickets and info, visit the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.