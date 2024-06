EAST LANSING - The Gaylord Blue Devils are heading back to the state title game after beat Milan 9-0 in the state semifinals. The Blue Devils got the scoring started in the first inning and kept adding to it all afternoon. Aubrey Jones had a home run in the 6th inning to seal the deal, her 26th of the year.

Jayden Jones pitched a complete game shutout, earning her first win in East Lansing as she was injured last year.

Gaylord will play in the state title game on Saturday at 12:30.