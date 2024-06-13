Charlevoix suffers heartbreaking loss in state semifinal

EAST LANSING - The Charlevoix Rayders fell in the state semifinal 3-2 against Jackson Lumen Christi. The Rayders starting pitcher, Bryce Johnson, pitched 6.2 innings striking out 7 batters.

Charlevoix grabbed the lead in the 2nd inning as Hunter Lemerand had an RBI double, the Rayders then went up 2-0 in the 4th as Johnson had an RBI.

Things went south for the Rayders in the bottom of the 7th with two outs as Lumen Christi scored three runs walking it off with an RBI to right field. Charlevoix’s fantastic season comes to an end as Lumen Christi advances to the State Final.

Charlevoix head coach, Stephen Speigl talked about how the team can bounce back next season.

“One of our sayings is we never lose, we either we win or we learn.” Said Speigl. “So we learned a lot today, this will be a good gut check for em, and see how they respond next year.”