‘Whoever picks me up, I gotta give them my all,’ Former Ferris DB Shon Stephens is ready for the next level

‘Whoever picks me up, I gotta give them my all,’ Former Ferris DB Shon Stephens is ready for the nex

MICHIGAN - Shon Stephens has had a rollercoaster ride to get to this point in his career, the defensive back has played for multiple different schools, ending his college career with the Ferris State Bulldogs.

In 2020 Stephens was at Missouri Southern State but left so that he could take care of his mother who had a heart attack.

“So I got a complete release from the school to help with my mom and I was there with my mom for like a year and a half.” Said Stephens. “In July, my uncle, Joey called me to come to camp at Penn State, and I went up there, I was MVP of the camp and they wanted me to walk on immediately. That wasn’t able to work because I wasn’t 80% towards my degree when I was trying to go to Penn State in 2021.”

The NCAA denied a waiver for Stephens to play D1 football, so he then found a home at West Liberty, a D2 school, before transferring to Ferris State.

“I wasn’t trying to, you know, play tricks on the NCAA or nothing. I was just trying to get that year back and maximize my potential, play at the highest level that I can. But I wouldn’t take anything back or change anything, you know, I had to do what I had to do for my mom regardless.” Stephens said.

Stephens had eight interceptions last season including one that was returned for a pick six and a kickoff return for a touchdown. Defensive talent might run in the family, as his uncle is Joey Porter and cousin is Joey Poter Jr.

Stephens is ready to show the league what he can do.

“I’m really prepared for this. This is what I’ve been doing all my life. So I’m kind of numb to the feeling. But I want to know which team is going to pick me up and whoever picks me up, you know, like I got to give them my all this time to give them my all because, you know, I’m already getting these politics are already kind of lower, putting me at a priority free agent type deal. I honestly feel like I’m way better than that in like late round deal.” Said Stephens







