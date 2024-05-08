Pit Spitters reveal fan food winner on food media day

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Pit Spitters revealed who won the fan food on vote on food media day. The winning item was the Siracha Waffle Chicken Sandwich. There will also be three new items on the menu for the 2024 season, Sizzling Pot Stickers, Great Lakes Grilled Bratwurst, and a Cherry Republic Cherry Burger.

The Pit Spitters’ general manager Jacqueline Holm, talked about how the top dishes are selected.

“So, it starts with the selection process. People are asked to submit their videos and information online on our Facebook, our website. Then we as a group go through and select our top, you know, 24 finalists and then the eight that you see that come out on our website for voting, go through a rigorous process, a taste test, of course.” Said Holm. “Then after those eight are selected, we narrow it down to three and that’s what you’re tasting today.”

The Pit Spitters will begin their season on May 29th