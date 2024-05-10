Baldwin holds decision day

BALDWIN - Baldwin high school held their annual decision day on Friday where members of the senior class announced where they would be going after graduation. The event is run my promise zone coordinator at Baldwin, Brandon Childress. Every student who applies to college received a laptop, and a few students received scholarships and chords to wear at graduation.

One student, Miles Marsh-Robinson, is heading to GVSU to study art and sociology.

“Throughout the senior year, I’ve really gotten into sociology and it’s something I pursued for my dual enrollment classes at West Shore, and I’m going to pursue that at GVSU since they’re offering me a great scholarship as well.” Said Marsh-Robinson.

Another senior, Blake Anderson will be attending NMC and will study aviation.

“Very excited. You know, I love Baldwin, but I’m ready to get out, you know what I mean, I’m ready to go pursue my dreams and go see what other places have to offer for me.” Said Anderson