Petoskey tops Gaylord in final seconds

GAYLORD - The Petoskey Northmen scored a late second half goal to earn a dramatic 2-1 Big North Conference win over Gaylord on Tuesday night and remain undefeated on the season.

Gaylord got on the board first, with freshman Molly Hicks scoring on a rebound to make it 1-0 Blue Devils at halftime. It was the first goal that Petoskey had conceded this season.

It remained 1-0 Gaylord deep into the second half, when Petoskey was awarded a penalty kick on a hand ball in the box with just over eight minutes to play. Lauren Cole converted to tie the game, 1-1.

Advertisement

With less than a minute to play, Petoskey was awarded a free kick. Annika Gandhi played it into the box, and Haidyn Wegmann was able to get to the ball to tip it past the Gaylord keeper and in for the game-winning goal with just 11 seconds left.

Petoskey (7-0, 3-0 BNC) travels to Traverse City West on Thursday, while Gaylord (4-1-2, 1-1-1 BNC) will look to bounce back on the road at Cadillac on the same night.