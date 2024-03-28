Leland’s Mallory Lowe is a recipient of the MHSAA’s Scholar-Athlete Awards.

LELAND - The MHSAA and Farm Bureau Insurance, will give $2,000 college scholarships to 32 individuals. Students applying for the Scholar-Athlete Award must be carrying at least a 3.5 grade-point average and have previously won a letter in a varsity sport in which the Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsors a postseason tournament. Other requirements for the applicants were to show active participation in other school and community activities and produce an essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics. Leland senior Mallory Lowe is a tri-sport varsity athlete for the Comets, playing soccer for all four years, while playing basketball and volleyball for three.

Lowe found out about the award from her older sister, sister, Olivia.

“She applied for the scholarship when she was a senior and she got it too. So that’s kind of how I heard about it.” Said Lowe “I found out in an email (that she won) and I was super excited. I ran to my mom’s office and I was like, I got it, she was super happy for me.”

For Mallory Lowe being a scholar and an athlete is something that goes hand in hand.

“Playing sports definitely has pushed me academically. It creates a schedule for me where I know where I need to be and I know I need to have good grades to be able to be successful in sports. I think just finding time to balance athletics and school is really important for me.” Lowe Said.

She will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall, and will enter undeclared.



