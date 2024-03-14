Ferris State women’s basketball opens NCAA tournament play on Friday against Lewis

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs women’s basketball team is opening up NCAA tournament play on Friday in Allendale against Lewis University. The Bulldogs are coming off of a great regular season, but they did stumble in the GLIAC tournament, losing to Northern Michigan in the semifinals.

Bulldogs head coach Kurt Westendorp, talked about how talented the Lewis University squad is.

“You know, they won their conference tournament championship, and they just have so many players on the court that are so offensively skilled. They move the basketball great; they space the floor really well. You know, they’re a team that we’re familiar with, even though we didn’t play them this year, because we did play them the last couple of seasons, it’s a lot of the same players on the team, for both us and them.” Said Westendorp.

The team’s leading scorer, senior Chloe Idoni, mentioned how important the defensive side of the ball is going to be.

“We’re definitely just going to have to know our personnel and study them as a team, study them as individual players and really just focus on that and stick together on the defensive end and we’re pretty confident that we can get things going on the offensive end.” Said Idoni.

Fellow senior, Mallory McCartney wants her college career to be as long as possible.

“Win or go home. That’s probably the best way to describe it. I mean, you can say that all year, but until it actually becomes real it’s a whole different feeling. So, I know that we’re going to do whatever it takes to win and battle every last second of the game.” Said McCartney.



