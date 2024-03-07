NMC offers new sports nutrition certificate through the Great Lakes Culinary Institute

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College will now offer a sports nutrition certificate through their Great Lakes Culinary Institute starting fall semester 2024.

The two-year program will help build skills in the growing market and train students as chefs for collegiate and professional sports teams.

Great Lakes Culinary Institute has catered the Detroit Red Wings training camp for a decade, and they said the idea for this certificate originated from that successful partnership. But they also said individual athletes are looking for nutrionists as well.

“There’s also now a big push for athletes to hire their own personal chefs to have in their homes to do this work for them. So again, having a Culinary and coming out of school and having this training is really important,” said Les Eckert, director of the Great Lakes Culinary Institute.

Registration for the program opens up on march 13th.