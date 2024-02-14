Gaylord beats Traverse City West in the Titans return to the ice

GAYLORD - The Traverse City West Titans traveled to Gaylord for their first game back since Friday night’s game against Cadillac was canceled mid-game due to an injury suffered by West sophomore Brady Lewis. Gaylord led 2-1 after the 2nd period and were able to hold on for a 3-2 win, their first this season in the Big North Conference.

Gaylord is now 6-16 on the season, while Traverse City West is 10-12. West’s next game is scheduled for Friday, against TC Central, the team will decide Thursday if they will play the game.