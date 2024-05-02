Charlevoix scores key Lake Michigan Conference win over St. Francis

TRAVERSE CITY - The Charlevoix Rayders remained unbeaten in Lake Michigan Conference play, defeating Traverse City St. Francis in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday, 4-1.

Game two of the doubleheader was postponed due to darkness in the third inning, with the Rayders leading 2-1.

The first game of the day was delayed by some light rainfall right around first pitch time. When the game got underway, a pitching duel developed between St. Francis’s Sam Wildfong and Charlevoix’s Bryce Johnson.

Johnson ended going six innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out 13 batters to earn the win.

Charlevoix (12-5-1, 5-0 LMC) will play in the Carol Hansen Memorial Tournament in Petoskey on Saturday, taking on Spring Lake in their first game. Traverse City St. Francis (10-5) travels to Grayling on Monday afternoon.