Gaylord's James Miller looks forward to final football game in 2023 Quick Lane Bowl

Tuesday, Gaylord native and former Blue Devils football captain, James Miller will play in his final football game.

“I’ve been playing it since I could breathe almost. So it’s gonna be nice, kind of having the ending,” Miller said.

The Bowling Green inside linebacker’s final game will be where much of his love for football grew, inside Ford Field.

“Being able to walk on the field is like all my favorite players like you know Calvin Johnson, Suh, Matthew Stafford, all those guys, it’s awesome to be in their locker rooms walking the same hallways as them,” Miller said.

Tuesday will be the Falcons second-straight appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl. Last year’s appearance snapped a six-year bowl appearance drought. But this year– BG is looking to take home their first bowl win since 2014.

This year is Bowling Green’s first winning season since 2015.

“There’s definitely a lot of bounce back motivation, I say, I mean, we’re definitely hungry to go win a bowl game, I think. But mostly, it’s just like being grateful to be in that spot and being able to play against a great team like Minnesota in a power five conference like them,” Miller said.

Miller’s senior year has allowed him to see many tough programs including No. Michigan, No. 18 Liberty, and at the time, No. 24 Toledo.

“I think this team is very conditioned and definitely ready to go for the stage like nothing, no one’s scared. Everybody knows what they’re doing. Just focus and play football.”

Kickoff for the Quick Lane Bowl is set for 2 pm.