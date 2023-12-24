Glen Arbor’s Finn Hogan reflects on decision to transfer to BGSU and his sophomore season success

Glen Arbor native Finn Hogan knew it was the best decision for him to enter the NCAA transfer portal following Central Michigan football’s 2023 spring training. The wide receiver didn’t spend long in the portal before deciding on MAC foe Bowling Green State University.

“They really showed me that they care and it’s a really awesome place,” Hogan said.

Hogan saw action in 10/12 games this season, helping his squad to their second-straight bowl appearance. He has missed the last two regular season games, and will be ruled out of Tuesday’s Quick Lane bowl against Minnesota due to injury.

“Bowl week, you get to go down early, celebrate with your team and stuff like that. And just, you know, go through all the accomplishments you guys made through the years. College football’s hard, it’s hard to win football games. So you know, being able to do this is pretty awesome. And it’s super special with all the guys for sure,” Hogan said.

Since becoming a member of the Falcons team Hogan has also had a SportsCenter Top Play against Georgia Tech and continues to find social media success with the help of his teammates.

“BG has been awesome. I think all the guys were kind of hesitant at first when I was like, Hey, let’s make a video. But now they love it and stuff like that. So all the school pages and stuff like that, repost our stuff and make stuff with us as well. So it’s coming to like a big thing. And everybody likes getting in on it,” he said.

And though Hogan is on the post-surgery mend now, he’s focused on being even better for his junior season.

“We’re in a great position right now. And Coach [Scot] Loeffler, and the staff, you know, is doing everything they can to put us in a great position, everybody’s coming back,” Hogan said. “I think we’ve lost one starter that wasn’t a senior, so, I think we plan to make a run for the MAC championship and stuff like that next year, which I think is completely possible. And we’re going to do that.”

But first– the Falcons will be going head-to-head with the Golden Gophers Tuesday at 2 pm at Ford Field.