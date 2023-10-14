Watch all of the week eight Sports Overtime highlights!

In addition to our featured “Game of the Week” between Evart and Houghton Lake, the Sports Overtime crew braved the elements to bring you highlights from four other games with conference and/or playoff implications.

JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI AT GAYLORD: GAYLORD WINS 24-21

It was a matchup of unbeaten teams in Gaylord, with the Blue Devils edging out the Titans for the win. They got three first half touchdowns and held on in the second half, topping the number one ranked team in division seven. Gaylord moves to 8-0 on the season.

Advertisement

Gaylord closes out their regular season next week, on the road at Sault Ste. Marie.

FRANKFORT AT EAST JORDAN: EAST JORDAN WINS 38-36

This one came down to the wire with East Jordan getting the win as they had a successful two point try with one second left on the clock. With the win East Jordan claims the Northern Michigan Football League Legacy Division title.

Frankfort finishes off their 2023 campaign with a trip across the state next Friday to take on Oscoda, while East Jordan is at home against former league rival Elk Rapids.

Advertisement

INLAND LAKES AT BELLAIRE: INLAND LAKES WINS 52-6

This one was all in Inland Lakes from the beginning, as they took a big lead in the first half an didn’t let up all game. Inland Lakes moves to 7-1 on the year, while Bellaire falls to 1-7.

Inland Lakes will travel to Gaylord St. Mary with a Ski Valley Conference title on the line next Saturday. Bellaire will put a bow on their season at home against Marion on Saturday as well.

PETOSKEY AT SAULT STE. MARIE: PETOSKEY WINS 27-7

Advertisement

Petoskey had a grip on the game from the beginning, they were up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and hung on to win this one. Petoskey move to 5-3 on the season, while Sault Ste. Marie fall to 5-3 on the season.

Petoskey returns home to take on Clare next Friday night, while Sault Ste. Marie stays at home to meet Gaylord in a battle of the Blue Devils on Friday.