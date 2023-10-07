GAME OF THE WEEK: Ogemaw Heights contains Kingsley for first league title since 2009

WEST BRANCH— Friday night, the Ogemaw Heights Falcons hosted the Kingsley stags on their senior night. The Falcons would also sport purple jerseys during the contest to show support for those who have battled or are currently battling cancer.

The Falcons and Stags came into the meeting with the same season and conference record- 5-1, 3-0.

The winner on the night would claim the Northern Michigan Football Conference- Legends title.

The Falcons were strong on both sides of the ball during Friday’s contest resulting in a 35-12 win. With the win, they claimed their first league title since 2009, and snapped their five-game losing streak to the Stags.

Ogemaw Heights touchdown scorers: Karter Schmitt, Calvin Marshall, Rob Hock (2), Xander Kartes

The Falcons will look to continue their current six-game win streak next week against 4-3 Standish Sterling on the road.

Watch above for full-game highlights and post-game sound with Falcons’ junior Rob Hock who recorded two touchdowns and an interception on the night.



