GAME OF THE WEEK: Gladwin's Jhace Massey steps up big in win over conference rival Clare

CLARE-- Friday night, the Pioneers hosted the Gladwin Flying G’s in a Jack Pine Conference matchup.

The Flying G’s were trailing 21-16 at the half after starting quarterback Colton Pfenninger sustained an injury that took him out of the contest.

In for a few snaps under center before coming off with an injury of his own was Mason Meier. Next in line for the QB position was senior Jhace Massey who ended up throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for three more, helping Gladwin to their 44-28 win over the Pioneers.

Advertisement

Flying G’s TD scorers: Jayden Mieske, Josh Leinenger, Donlad Corlew III, Jhace Massey (3).

With the win, the Flying G’s advance to 4-0 on the season, and 3-0 in the Jack Pine Conference. Coming into Friday’s matchup with Clare, both teams were undefeated in the conference. Now, Gladwin remains the sole unbeaten team in the Jack Pine.



