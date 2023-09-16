WATCH: All the highlights from Sports Overtime Week 4!

MICHIGAN- Friday night was a great night for football in Northern Michigan, with teams from all over the state looking to get wins heading into the middle of the season.

REED CITY AT BIG RAPIDS

Big Rapids beats Reed City 25-14

Reed City had the lead early in this one with a John Ondrus rushing touchdown, but Big Rapids scored a touchdown on their next drive as Riley Vennix connected with Garret Foster and the Cardinals went into the half with an 11-8 lead. Vennix finished the game with three total touchdowns, 2 through the air and one on the ground. Max Hammond had a rushing touchdown for the Coyotes.

Big Rapids moves to 3-1 on the season and 3-0 in C-S-A-A, they’ll take on Remus Chippewa Hills on September 22nd. As for Reed City, they fall to 1-3 on the season and 1-2 in the conference, they’ll host Central Montcalm on the 22nd.

GRAYLING AT TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS

St. Francis beats Grayling 28-22

St. Francis totaled 188 total yards, while Grayling almost had 100 more with 286. St. Francis had the lead at the half and held on to win.

The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators move to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Northern Michigan Football Conference, they will take on Kingsley on September 22nd. Grayling falls to 2-2 and 0-2 in the Lake Michigan Conference, their next game will be against Escanaba on the 22nd as well.

GLEN LAKE AT KALKASKA

Glen Lake beats Kalkaska 16-6

With the win Glen Lake moves to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Northern Michigan Football Conference, the will host East Jordan on September 22nd. Kalkaska falls to 1-3 on the year and they are off next week before taking on Johannesburg-Lewiston on September 19th.

MT. PLEASANT AT TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL

Mt. Pleasant beats Traverse City Central 42-14

Mt. Pleasant had 343 total yards on the night with Traverse City Central only picking up 215. Tyler Hutchins had a pick-six in the first half for Mt. Pleasant.

The Mt. Pleasant Oilers move to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Saginaw Valley League, their next game will be against Bay City Western on September 22nd. For the Traverse City Central Trojans, they fall to 1-3 and 0-1 in the Saginaw Valley League, they will take on Midland on the 22nd as well.

RUDYARD AT PICKFORD

Pickford beats Rudyard 44-42 in 2OT

A fantastic game in the division two 8-man game in the U.P. as the 2nd ranked Pickford Panthers outlasted the 10th ranked Rudyard Bulldogs.

Pickford is now 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Great Lakes Eight Conference, they will take on Rapid River on September 22nd. For the Rudyard Bulldogs, they fall to 3-1 both overall and in the Great Lakes Eight Conference, they’ll take on Marion on the 22nd as well.

ESCANABA AT SAULT STE. MARIE

Sault Ste. Marie beats Escanaba 21-7

The Blue Devils led 14-0 and were able to get the win.

For Sault Ste. Marie they move to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Big North Conference, their next game will be at Marquette on September 22nd. For Escanaba they fall to 1-3 on the season and 0-3 in the Big North Conference, they’ll take on Grayling on the 22nd.