Big Rapids wins CSAA Championship, beating Tri-County

BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids Cardinals beat the Howard City Tri-County Vikings 5-1 in the Central State Activities Association Championship Friday night. The Cardinals went up 2-1 after the first half and score three more in the second as they captured the title.

Kayleigh Knopf had a hattrick in this one, and she knew they had to win this game.

“I think we did really good as a team, and really trying hard for this game and putting our all into it,” Knopf said.

Big Rapids head coach, Curt Ray was happy with the fight that his team showed.

“It’s just a great win for the girls and for the seniors out there. You know, we’ve been plagued with injuries year-round and come here with 12 today play against a very fast and aggressive Tri-County team. The girls just wanted it. They wanted to win. They wanted to win it for our seniors. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Ray.



