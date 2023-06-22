Forty-Three local softball players named to All-State Teams

The Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association recently released their All-State and Honorable Mention teams in each of the four divisions of play for the 2023 season.
Forty-three student athletes from 22 different schools in the 9&10 News viewing area received recognition of their outstanding achievements on the diamond this spring. Below is a list of all of the local selections.
DIVISION ONE
No local selections.
DIVISION TWO
- First Team - Marissa Warren, catcher, Big Rapids
- First Team - Aubrey Jones, shortstop, Gaylord
- First Team - Alexis Kozlowski, first baseman, Gaylord
- First Team - Taylor Moeggenberg, catcher, Gaylord
- First Team - Jayden Jones, utility, Gaylord
- First Team - Kenzie Bromley, shortstop, Petoskey
DIVISION THREE
- First Team - Reagann Merchant, first baseman, Elk Rapids
- First Team - Paityn Enos, utility, Reed City
- First Team - Abby Robinson, third baseman, Shepherd
- Honorable Mention - Grace Simpson, utility, Beaverton
- Honorable Mention - Ryleigh Yocom, shortstop, Elk Rapids
- Honorable Mention - Allyson Theunick, catcher, Evart
- Honorable Mention - Addison Gray, Pitcher, Evart
- Honorable Mention - Lauren Hartman, third baseman, Grayling
- Honorable Mention - Grace Chinavare, outfielder, Sanford Meridian
- Honorable Mention - Kami Linton, pitcher, Sanford Meridian
- Honorable Mention - Liv Regenfuss, catcher, Shepherd
- Honorable Mention - Sophie Hardy, second baseman, Traverse City St. Francis
- Honorable Mention - Zoey Jetter, third baseman, Traverse City St. Francis
- Honorable Mention - Brooke Meeker, catcher, Traverse City St. Francis
DIVISION FOUR
- First Team - Macy Johnston, utility, Beal City
- First Team - Madison Miller, utility, Coleman
- First Team - Olivia Mikowski, shortstop, Glen Lake
- First Team - Nicole Barbeau, pitcher, Hillman
- First Team - Natalie Wandrie, shortstop, Inland Lakes
- First Team - Jocelyn Tobias, third baseman, Johannesburg-Lewiston
- First Team - Jayden Marlatt, pitcher, Johannesburg-Lewiston
- First Team - Georgia Meyer, pitcher, Marion
- First Team - Ellery Garver, shortstop, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
- First Team - Kallie Smith, first baseman, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
- First Team - Mairin Wheaton, third baseman, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
- First Team - Brooklyn Orr, shortstop, Rogers City
- First Team - Meagan Postma, catcher, Rudyard
- Honorable Mention - Emily Taylor, shortstop, Beal City
- Honorable Mention - Ava Gross, outfielder, Coleman
- Honorable Mention - Saige Flaugher, outfielder, Hillman
- Honorable Mention - Cassidy Benac, shortstop, Hillman
- Honorable Mention - Gretchen Weiland, pitcher, Hillman
- Honorable Mention - Ryann Clancy, third baseman, Inland Lakes
- Honorable Mention - Cathryn Mikowski, outfielder, Lake Leelanau St. Mary
- Honorable Mention - Audrey Smith, third baseman, Lake Leelanau St. Mary
- Honorable Mention - Savannah Jones, pitcher, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
- Honorable Mention - Kaitlin Nowicki, first baseman, Rogers City