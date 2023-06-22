Skip to Main
Softball

Forty-Three local softball players named to All-State Teams

Greg Miller
Greg Miller
06/22/2023 8:06 PM EDT

Olivia Mikowski was one of 22 local first team All-State softball selections announced by the MHSSCA.

The Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association recently released their All-State and Honorable Mention teams in each of the four divisions of play for the 2023 season.

Forty-three student athletes from 22 different schools in the 9&10 News viewing area received recognition of their outstanding achievements on the diamond this spring. Below is a list of all of the local selections.

DIVISION ONE

Advertisement

No local selections.

DIVISION TWO

  • First Team - Marissa Warren, catcher, Big Rapids
  • First Team - Aubrey Jones, shortstop, Gaylord
  • First Team - Alexis Kozlowski, first baseman, Gaylord
  • First Team - Taylor Moeggenberg, catcher, Gaylord
  • First Team - Jayden Jones, utility, Gaylord
  • First Team - Kenzie Bromley, shortstop, Petoskey

DIVISION THREE

  • First Team - Reagann Merchant, first baseman, Elk Rapids
  • First Team - Paityn Enos, utility, Reed City
  • First Team - Abby Robinson, third baseman, Shepherd
  • Honorable Mention - Grace Simpson, utility, Beaverton
  • Honorable Mention - Ryleigh Yocom, shortstop, Elk Rapids
  • Honorable Mention - Allyson Theunick, catcher, Evart
  • Honorable Mention - Addison Gray, Pitcher, Evart
  • Honorable Mention - Lauren Hartman, third baseman, Grayling
  • Honorable Mention - Grace Chinavare, outfielder, Sanford Meridian
  • Honorable Mention - Kami Linton, pitcher, Sanford Meridian
  • Honorable Mention - Liv Regenfuss, catcher, Shepherd
  • Honorable Mention - Sophie Hardy, second baseman, Traverse City St. Francis
  • Honorable Mention - Zoey Jetter, third baseman, Traverse City St. Francis
  • Honorable Mention - Brooke Meeker, catcher, Traverse City St. Francis

DIVISION FOUR

  • First Team - Macy Johnston, utility, Beal City
  • First Team - Madison Miller, utility, Coleman
  • First Team - Olivia Mikowski, shortstop, Glen Lake
  • First Team - Nicole Barbeau, pitcher, Hillman
  • First Team - Natalie Wandrie, shortstop, Inland Lakes
  • First Team - Jocelyn Tobias, third baseman, Johannesburg-Lewiston
  • First Team - Jayden Marlatt, pitcher, Johannesburg-Lewiston
  • First Team - Georgia Meyer, pitcher, Marion
  • First Team - Ellery Garver, shortstop, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
  • First Team - Kallie Smith, first baseman, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
  • First Team - Mairin Wheaton, third baseman, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
  • First Team - Brooklyn Orr, shortstop, Rogers City
  • First Team - Meagan Postma, catcher, Rudyard
  • Honorable Mention - Emily Taylor, shortstop, Beal City
  • Honorable Mention - Ava Gross, outfielder, Coleman
  • Honorable Mention - Saige Flaugher, outfielder, Hillman
  • Honorable Mention - Cassidy Benac, shortstop, Hillman
  • Honorable Mention - Gretchen Weiland, pitcher, Hillman
  • Honorable Mention - Ryann Clancy, third baseman, Inland Lakes
  • Honorable Mention - Cathryn Mikowski, outfielder, Lake Leelanau St. Mary
  • Honorable Mention - Audrey Smith, third baseman, Lake Leelanau St. Mary
  • Honorable Mention - Savannah Jones, pitcher, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
  • Honorable Mention - Kaitlin Nowicki, first baseman, Rogers City


In this article:
High School Sports

Local Trending News

Popular