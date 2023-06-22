Forty-Three local softball players named to All-State Teams

Olivia Mikowski was one of 22 local first team All-State softball selections announced by the MHSSCA.

The Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association recently released their All-State and Honorable Mention teams in each of the four divisions of play for the 2023 season.

Forty-three student athletes from 22 different schools in the 9&10 News viewing area received recognition of their outstanding achievements on the diamond this spring. Below is a list of all of the local selections.

DIVISION ONE

No local selections.

DIVISION TWO

First Team - Marissa Warren, catcher, Big Rapids

First Team - Aubrey Jones, shortstop, Gaylord

First Team - Alexis Kozlowski, first baseman, Gaylord

First Team - Taylor Moeggenberg, catcher, Gaylord

First Team - Jayden Jones, utility, Gaylord

First Team - Kenzie Bromley, shortstop, Petoskey

DIVISION THREE

First Team - Reagann Merchant, first baseman, Elk Rapids

First Team - Paityn Enos, utility, Reed City

First Team - Abby Robinson, third baseman, Shepherd

Honorable Mention - Grace Simpson, utility, Beaverton

Honorable Mention - Ryleigh Yocom, shortstop, Elk Rapids

Honorable Mention - Allyson Theunick, catcher, Evart

Honorable Mention - Addison Gray, Pitcher, Evart

Honorable Mention - Lauren Hartman, third baseman, Grayling

Honorable Mention - Grace Chinavare, outfielder, Sanford Meridian

Honorable Mention - Kami Linton, pitcher, Sanford Meridian

Honorable Mention - Liv Regenfuss, catcher, Shepherd

Honorable Mention - Sophie Hardy, second baseman, Traverse City St. Francis

Honorable Mention - Zoey Jetter, third baseman, Traverse City St. Francis

Honorable Mention - Brooke Meeker, catcher, Traverse City St. Francis

DIVISION FOUR

First Team - Macy Johnston, utility, Beal City

First Team - Madison Miller, utility, Coleman

First Team - Olivia Mikowski, shortstop, Glen Lake

First Team - Nicole Barbeau, pitcher, Hillman

First Team - Natalie Wandrie, shortstop, Inland Lakes

First Team - Jocelyn Tobias, third baseman, Johannesburg-Lewiston

First Team - Jayden Marlatt, pitcher, Johannesburg-Lewiston

First Team - Georgia Meyer, pitcher, Marion

First Team - Ellery Garver, shortstop, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

First Team - Kallie Smith, first baseman, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

First Team - Mairin Wheaton, third baseman, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

First Team - Brooklyn Orr, shortstop, Rogers City

First Team - Meagan Postma, catcher, Rudyard

Honorable Mention - Emily Taylor, shortstop, Beal City

Honorable Mention - Ava Gross, outfielder, Coleman

Honorable Mention - Saige Flaugher, outfielder, Hillman

Honorable Mention - Cassidy Benac, shortstop, Hillman

Honorable Mention - Gretchen Weiland, pitcher, Hillman

Honorable Mention - Ryann Clancy, third baseman, Inland Lakes

Honorable Mention - Cathryn Mikowski, outfielder, Lake Leelanau St. Mary

Honorable Mention - Audrey Smith, third baseman, Lake Leelanau St. Mary

Honorable Mention - Savannah Jones, pitcher, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

Honorable Mention - Kaitlin Nowicki, first baseman, Rogers City



