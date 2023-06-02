Onekama Takes Home the District Final Trophy in Back-to-Back Seasons

FRANKFORT - The Onekama Portagers hoisted the district final trophy after a 11-4 victory over the Frankfort Panthers.

The Panthers stayed on the Portager’s tail, but Onekama exploded in the sixth inning and scored four runs to capitalize on their lead.

Standout players of the game included Onekama’s Ava Maintler who went 4-for-5 hitting singles, a triple and a home run and Frankfort’s Sage Myers who struck out 13 from the rubber.

Onekama will play host in the regional semifinal and final, which picks up on Saturday, June 10.



