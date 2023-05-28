Northern Michigan Talent Shines at MiHSRA Jr & Sr Rodeo State Finals

MCBAIN-- The most talented high school and junior high cowboys and cowgirls in Michigan competed at the MiHSRA Jr & Sr Rodeo State Finals on Saturday and Sunday. Contestants were competing for a spot at the National Finals in Gillette, Wyoming. The top four from each event would qualify.

There were multiple high-performing Northern Michigan performers on Sunday who will move on to Nationals.

McBain native, Blayn Hughston made his first attempt at Saddle Bronc Sunday and stayed on well beyond the eight second mark, but unfortunately he didn’t mark out which resulted in a zero. Luckily, he was able to redeem himself later in the bareback competition, logging a whopping 77 points during his ride for first place.

Another northern Michigan high schooler that impressed on Sunday was Amorin Judah of Manton. She had the fastest goat tying time on the day with 8.52 to take first place.

“I worked day and night for it. I would goat tie until midnight sometimes leaving the arena crying but it was so worth it, so worth it. I have breakaway roping coming up next and its quite a pinch to get me to nationals. If i rope my calf, that’s good. If I don’t, I’m probably not gonna go but I’m going to push and try my hardest. I know what to do and my horse knows what to do so I’m going to get in a good mindset and do what I know how to do,” she said in between events.

She worked right through the pressure she described, roping a 2.89. But, unfortunately, she needed to be less than 2.77 on the day, and would finish 5th overall on the year. However, she will head to Gillette as the Grand Champion in goat tying.

Amorin wasn’t the only Judah competing in the weekend’s events. Her younger siblings, Lilah and Eliza competed in the Jr events.

Elizah placed 6th in barrel racing for the weekend with with a times of 17.475 and 17.640. As for Lilah, she fell to 11th with times of 21.583 and 17.107, but placed 2nd on the weekend in Jr goat tying and pole bending.

But before they raced, the Manton sisters had a special moment. The older of the two, Lilah crowned younger sister Elizah as the Jr Rodeo Princess, a position Lilah had held the year prior.

A younger Hughston placed well over the weekend too. Tessa Hughston placed 1st overall in Jr barrell racing with times of 16.3770 and 15.979 and pole bending with 23.0450 and 22.514.

Gaylord’s Joseph O’Connell and team roping partner, Trace Scarlavei from White Cloud were also champions this weekend with a roping time of 9.9800.

For full weekend results, visit here.












