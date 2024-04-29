Traverse City Central announces Luke Johnson has been named head boys basketball coach

Luke Johnson

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School on Monday announced the appointment of Luke Johnson as the new head boys basketball coach.

Johnson brings a wealth of knowledge, passion and leadership to Traverse City Central, the school said.

Johnson played four years of college basketball at Central Michigan University before becoming a coach. He then spent three years as an assistant coach on the boys varsity basketball team at Cadillac High School.

From there, he became coach at Elk Rapids High School, where he coached for seven seasons.

In addition to coaching boys basketball, Johnson also has coached varsity boys tennis for 14 years and varsity track for four years.

”I am truly honored and excited to be a part of the coaching community here at Traverse City Central,” said Johnson. “I am committed to building a program that not only strives for success on the court but also prioritizes the holistic development of our student-athletes as individuals and members of our community.”



