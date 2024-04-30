Wexford Civic Center awarded $14,000 grant for improvements

CADILLAC — The Wexford Civic Center is one step closer to getting some improvement. It’s been more than a year in the making.

With help from the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Alliance for Economic Success, $14,000 in grant money was awarded to Boon Sports Management by the Great Lakes Sports Commission.

They plan to hire a consultant to look for ways to better utilize the “Wex” facility. While nothing is set in stone, the groups have some ideas.

Advertisement

“Maybe looking at new flooring or maybe looking at new ways that we can better increase the usage of the facility. What might work for our facility, what might not work for the facility, different ways that we can optimize it again for tournaments, for users, for locals – all the different groups that might be interested in these updates and improvements,” said Kathy Morin, Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau executive director.

The Visitors Bureau said an improved Wex is a great opportunity to attract more people to the area.