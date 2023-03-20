St. Ignace and T.C. St. Francis prepare for Division 3 Quarterfinal Showdown

In the final week of the 2022-2023 high school boys basketball season, two local programs will meet on Tuesday night in Gaylord, hoping to make a bit of history by earning a Division 3 State Semifinal berth.

Traverse City St. Francis enters the matchup with St. Ignace having won 11 of their last 12 games, as they look to return to the Breslin Center for the first time since finishing state runners-up in 2012. The Gladiators carry a 22-4 overall record into the quarterfinal, and they finished the regular season ranked eighth in the state.

The Saints, meanwhile, are making their first quarterfinal appearance since 2001. They also enter the quarterfinal with a 22-4 record, having won 7 of their last 8 games, while averaging nearly 70 points per game during that run.

Advertisement

For the Gladiators, they were able to exercise a few playoff demons this season, notching their first regional title since 2012, and just their second district title in the past seven seasons.

“Our biggest focus was to get out of the district,” said senior guard Wyatt Nausadis. “That’s something we’ve struggled with in the last couple years. So, once we got out of the district, I think a weight was lifted off our shoulders, and now we’re just playing basketball.”

The Saints have displayed an increased confidence this season, which has helped them reach this final week of the season.

“Last Year, when things went bad, we kind of just put our head down, and we couldn’t respond,” Saints’ Coach Doug Ingalls said. “So, this year we’re doing a better job of fighting through that and getting to the next play.”

Advertisement

“I know we’re good enough to be here,” said St. Ignace junior guard Jonny Ingalls. “But, to finally actually be here, and not just think about it, means a lot.”

“They’re a good team. They’re well-coached. They’ve got some guys that can really shoot the ball, and can score,” said St. Francis Head Coach Sean Finnegan. “I think size-wise I like our matchup there. But, we’re going to have to defend the perimeter, and we’re going to have to defend the drive, and it’s going to be a test on Tuesday.”

The Division 3 Quarterfinal matchup is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. at Gaylord High School.