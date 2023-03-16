LSSU’s Grace Bradford Named GLIAC Freshman of the Year

SAULT STE. MARIE - Lake Superior State’s Grace Bradford, a Glen Lake alum, has been named the 2022-23 GLIAC Freshman of the Year.

Bradford led Glen Lake to the Div. 3 State Semifinals a season ago and has picked up where she left off at the collegiate level.

Bradford averaged 12.3 points per game for Lake Superior State this season and started 25 of the team’s 26 games.

“I was really happy about it,” Bradford said of receiving the award. “I was actually on the phone with my friend, my hometown friend, and I saw the notification on my phone and then we both celebrated. Coming into being a freshman, it was a little intimidating and I wanted to be a leader and help us out as much as I could. So it was just really fun working together with the seniors and I just felt like toward the end of the season we really just played together as a team.”

Bradford’s father, Jason Bradford, is the head coach at Glen Lake and her sister, Maddie Bradford, is a senior on this year’s team. Grace will be rooting on her family this weekend as their Glen Lake team has reached the state semifinals at the Breslin Center once again.



