This Mother’s Day, 9&10 followers gave some amazing advice for new mothers

This Mother’s Day, we asked 9&10 followers, “What’s your best advice for new mothers?” And, wow, are you all wise! We got some amazing advice from mothers, grandmothers and more. Read all the great tips below.

Here’s your advice!

Give yourself grace, it’s so busy and hard in the beginning. Take mommy time, take care of yourself, It’s the greatest gift ever and it goes by quickly. You are a warrior princess you grew a human being.

- Theresa Shafer Nelson

When your baby naps, rest. Exhaustion is real and a big adjustment.

- Jodi Brown Poynter

Only you can breastfeed your baby so it is YOUR choice. I am a lactation consultant but it is your choice. I don’t push it in everyone.

- Dawn AndBob Shepler

Don’t listen to other people. Do what feels best for you and your child.

- Jammie Leigh Coon

Stop focusing on the I can’t wait till their out of diapers and such and live in the now. Because the now becomes the then real fast!

- Catherine Hutchings

Cherish this time with your newborn because it goes by so quickly that you will regret trying to hurry it along. Practice patience and give yourself grace on the hard days.

- Tina Buss

Trust your instincts, you know your baby better than anyone

- Jordin Beckwith

No one is perfect. Don’t compare yourself to others. Your love and time is most wanted. Soak in the first few years, you will miss it.

- Holly Caldwell

Spend lots of time at grandma’s!

- Jessica Schaub Stevens

Comparison is the thief of joy! Enjoy your baby for who they are and exactly where they are in their milestones.

- Leah Lott

Don’t sweat the small stuff. As long as the child is safe, fed, and loved don’t worry about the extraneous stuff.

- Adena Carr

Make sure you have people you can talk to, whether that’s friends, family, or a reddit/Facebook group. Postpartum depression is real and very common.

- Shawna Theobald

Stop stressing about how others might see you …. Be a good person, be a good mom, and forget how or what others will judge you…. Be your best!

- Charlotte Sklut Cavalieri

Ask for help if you can! Don’t be ashamed of being completely worn out. It gets so hard sometimes. Take care of your mental health as much as you can!

- Talia Matthews

As a mom of 6 and Memaw of 2 grandbabies; Always take that first 2 weeks after having the babies and spend it with your mom/ grandma because you are gonna need them extra hands. You will be exhausted. Just enjoy having the ability to do that as many don’t.

- Christina Meyers

Your Mom and Grandma did things differently. Mostly because we didn’t know any better! But sometimes those old ways do still have some merit. Raising babies, the best advice is not always found online or in a book. As said above, do what feels right for YOU & YOUR Baby

- Joie Kennard

Enjoy your baby, and every baby is different. They hit milestones differently. Fed is the best. If you don’t produce enough breastmilk that is okay. Sleep when the baby sleeps! Always ask for help if you need it!

- Amanda Marie

Chill….it’s gonna be just fine

- Toni Fisher

Enjoy EVERY MINUTE of your children’s lives! Each day is a blessing and you are the most important part of your child’s life. Love them, nurture them and help them to become the best person they can be.

- Lora Riethmeier

Everybody thinks they’re doing it wrong.

Just love them and hold them as much as you want.

One day they won’t fit in your arms anymore or want you to snuggle with them. Do it now.

You’re going to feel tired, overwhelmed and kind of gross. No one tells you that and I wish someone had.

You’re going to be in your maternity clothes for a little while. Just roll with it, it won’t last forever.

- Lori Morgan Friend

Don’t be afraid to ask for help I did - health department nurse would come visit and showed me. PS: Don’t forget to catch up to your sleep.

- Debrah Croschere

Everyone will want to give you advice or “know what’s best” for your baby/child. But YOU are the parent which means you get to parent how you want to. Don’t feel like you have to do something 1 way because that’s what everyone else is doing.

- Erica Ingalls

Enjoy your babies The years will pass faster than you believe.

- Jan Letzgus

Always love and protect them with all that u are, and never apologize for it either. That is what a good mother does.

George N Gayle Scott

Always remember your child is a blessing. Cherish that child.

- DianaNdoug Bowen

Leave your baby in their own bed. You need sleep more than anything. And eat extra ice cream. Makes good milk.

- Kay Wallace Huston

Appreciate all the young stages more (The boring sleeping baby, the terrible toddler, the fighting to get them to go to school) because as much as you think “man, I won’t miss this stage” you will.

- Tiffany Clark

Trust your own instinct, you know more than you think you do.

- Irene Spinelli

Take paper photos use them, share them keep them a day will come when that child will say “I WISH I A HAD A PHOTO OF THAT”

