Good Day Northern Michigan, Friday, May 10

May is American Cheese Month, devoted to celebrating cheese and highlighting dairy farmers, cheese producers and chefs. Tina and Kim from The Cheese Lady in Traverse City shares how they plan to celebrate.

Harbor Springs English teacher Chad Broughman penned an award winning novel, “The Fall of Bellwether”, and this spring plans to host a number of events sharing about the book.

This Mother’s Day weekend the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra is offering a special performance in Harbor Springs. Learn more at www.glcorchestra.org.

Youth e-cigarette use continues to be a public health crisis in Michigan, with 14% of high school students using the product. Brittney Taylor, co-chair of Keep MI Kids Tobacco Free shares the data and prevention efforts across the state.

