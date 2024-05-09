Father Fred Foundation holds their annual garage sale

You can attend a garage sale this weekend for a good cause. The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City is holding their annual fundraising garage sale at their Hastings location on May 11th. The proceeds all go to the non-profit’s services like helping people with food insecurity, assisting the homeless and more.

Executive Director Candice Hamel says it couldn’t be possible without all the help from volunteers.

“We have more than 200 weekly volunteers,” says Hamel. “And without those volunteers back there sorting boxes, taking in donations, setting up, working the sale, we couldn’t do this. Not only is it a very fun event, but just find some really unique things that super exciting and just knowing that it’s going towards a good cause.”

You can stop by Father Fred from 9am to 3pm May 11th to check out the garage sale.