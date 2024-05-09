Road crews ready to start phase two of construction in Traverse City

Road crews in Traverse City are ahead of schedule when it comes to the road construction that’s been impacting people and businesses in the downtown area.

Phase two of the Grandview Parkway/Front Street construction project is set to start up Friday, even with the recent rainfall that’s slowed down repaving.

The Michigan Department of Transportation’s north region communication representative, James Lake said the underground utility work, new sidewalks and paving of the eastbound lanes of US-31 from Front Street to Peninsula Drive and Gilbert Street to Garfield Avenue and M-37, North of US-31 is just about complete with the second phase starting up Friday on the westbound lanes of US-31 between Front Street and Peninsula Drive.

“It’s going to feel very similar for the Westbound traffic. It will be the same detour route for Eastbound traffic. It will be simplified. They’ll be able to stay on U.S. 31 when passing through. And then all of that traffic that’s been detouring both north and south bound on city streets will no longer have to do that,” said Lake.

Lake said one closure that will remain is the intersection of Peninsula Drive and US 31. No through traffic will be allowed.

Crews will be taking a break during the National Cherry Festival, which starts on June 29th.