Michigan House advances $80.9 billion budget proposal

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Jan. 25, 2023. (Al Goldis/AP)

Michigan lawmakers approved a nearly $81 billion state budget plan last night in what Democrats say is a historic win for schools and local infrastructure.

The bills passed through the House will serve as more of a recommendation for the final state budget, which will be crafted in the coming weeks. Still, the legislation serves as a useful guide for areas that may be prioritized in the final budget.

“The House of Representatives is focused on housing, water infrastructure, and making sure our public safety is there,” said House Appropriations chair Rep. Angela Witwer, D-Delta Twp.

“We put together a budget that focus on the people of Michigan, and the local governments,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that we brought forth stable funding for locals. And we focused on safety, police, fire, and we have an additional revenue sharing just focused on public safety.”

The plan includes over $100 million for a state public safety fund and over $500 million for school meals and student safety. There is also $200 million going towards housing, though the actual allocation will be determined later in the process.

The plan also includes a $280 million increase in per-pupil school funding and a $375 million increase in special education support.

Several requests from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were not included in the House plan, including universal pre-K and community college, though the programs could be added back.

Republicans offered over 200 amendments to the package, though the majority party almost never entertains such changes. Still, Republicans said they were disappointed the plan didn’t include more of their party’s priorities.

“I tried to offer an amendment to add more money for local roads — our local roads are in severe need of funding. Those were rejected,” said Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord.

The House’s legislation did not include a controversial proposal from Whitmer that would have switched the state recreation passport from opt-in to opt-out, enrolling drivers in the $14 program automatically.

The overall plan was slightly higher than Whitmer’s original $80.4 billion proposal.

“We’re spending more than she even asked for, so I was a no across the board,” said Rep. Tom Kunse, R-Clare. “There were no tax cuts. We’re not cutting anything, so there’s a revenue issue.”

The plan also includes $5 million for a study on a possible mileage tax for Michigan drivers, which Democrats have said would replace the current tax on gas purchases.

“We just seem to throw money away $5 million can go a long way in Wexford County and Osceola County to fixing some roads,” Kunse said. “It’s not going to do everything, but let’s quit wasting money like that.”

Following a May 17 report from a state revenue agency, lawmakers from both chambers will convene and determine how much funding is actually allocated.

Lawmakers aim to finish the budget by July 1st. Last year, legislators allocated over $750 million in the final days of negotiations for projects or services in their own districts.