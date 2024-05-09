Fremont Schools on two hour delay as police ask people to shelter

Emergency management in Newaygo County is asking people to stay clear - and shelter in place - in part of Fremont.

Details are limited - but emergency services says there is a police incident in the city of Fremont-in the area from South Division Street and South Merchant Street.... To Cedar Street and East Maple

They’re asking people living in the area to shelter - to stay inside and lock their doors until further notice.

Fremont schools are now on a two hour delay.

We’ll work to bring you new details throughout the day on air and online .... As information about the incident becomes available.