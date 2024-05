The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash with a car on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the intersection of M-66 and Rogers Road in South Arm Township around 3:30 p.m.

They say the motorcyclist was thrown off their bike in the crash with an SUV and died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the East Jordan Police Department, Jordan Valley EMS Authority, East Jordan Fire Department, and Charlevoix County Victim Services Unit.