Former township clerk charged for 2020 election voter data breach

On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and her private attorney Stefanie Lynn Junttila, also known as Stefanie Lambert, for allegedly permitting an unauthorized computer examiner access to voter data, including non-public voter information, concerning the 2020 General Election.

The Department contends that Scott intentionally disregarded numerous instructions from the Director of Elections, acting on behalf of the Secretary of State, to present the Adams Township voting tabulator to an authorized vendor for maintenance and testing and withheld the tabulator until it was seized by Michigan State Police pursuant to a search warrant. The Department also alleges Lambert illicitly transmitted data from the Adams Township Electronic Poll Book concerning the 2020 General Election under the direction of Scott.

“Ensuring election security and integrity stands as the cornerstone of our democracy,” Nessel said. “When elected officials and their proxies use their positions to promote baseless conspiracies, show blatant disregard for voter privacy, and break the law in the process, it undermines the very essence of the democratic process. Those who engage in such reckless conduct must be held accountable for their actions.”

Scott is charged with:

One count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a seven-year felony

One count of Computers - Unauthorized Access, a five-year felony

One count of Conspiracy to Commit the Offense of Computers -Unauthorized Access, a five-year felony

One count of Misconduct in Office, a five-year felony

One count of Concealing or Withholding a Voting Machine, a five-year felony

One count of Disobeying a Lawful Instruction or Order of the Secretary of State as Chief Election Officer, a 90-day misdemeanor

Lambert is charged with:

One count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a seven-year felony

One count of Computers - Unauthorized Access, a five-year felony

One count of Conspiracy to Commit the Offense of Computers -Unauthorized Access, a five-year felony

The Michigan State Police referred this matter to the Department of Attorney General, following its investigation into possible election law violations by the former Adams Township Clerk.