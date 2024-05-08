Educators recognized for Teacher Appreciation Week

TRAVERSE CITY - It’s a week to recognize all of those who help shape younger minds. That’s right it’s Teacher Appreciation Week and students and families are sharing their support of educators through many different ways.

It’s an occasion that has fallen on the first week of may every year since back in 1984. Teachers at Central High School in Traverse City share their favorite part of the week.

“My favorite thing has been emails and notes and, people reaching out, just letting us know, how much they appreciate what we do”, says Paige Paul.

Advertisement

And fellow teacher Kristi Brunink expressed how much they love being key figures in their students lives. “They are young adults in the making and that they have so much progress to make, whether they’re freshmen and sophomores, junior or senior years”, says Burning. “And it’s our our job to be a formative role in that progress. So students continue to teach me that they are a work in progress all the time, and I’m a work in progress.”

You can call your local school to find out how you can show your appreciation.