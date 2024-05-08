Annual airport firefighter training held at Cherry Capital

TRAVERSE CITY - Things got a little fired up May 8th over at the airport. It was annual training for firefighters in case of aircraft related emergencies. Members from the Traverse City and Pro-Tec Fire Departments, and even Manistee Department were on the airport grounds for training.

ARFF Specialists Owner and Instructor Louis Kurtz is a former airport firefighter with over 25 years of experience and brings in this structure closely resembling a real airplane in order to make sure the training is as authentic as possible.

“The frequency of these events are very low,” says Kurtz “However, the impact is extremely high and you’re dealing with essentially a giant aircraft moving with thousands of gallons of fuel and 1 to 200 occupants with souls on board there. Giving these firefighters the muscle memory and the aides to be able to act without thinking is vitally important when seconds come to the plane.”

ARFF Specialists travel all across the state and even the country to provide training and ensuring that any and all airports and local firefighters are prepared in case of an emergency.