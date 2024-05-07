Whitmer declares state of emergency after severe storms, tornadoes in Southwest Michigan

RELATED: After deadly Oklahoma tornado, storms bring twisters to Michigan, other parts of the Midwest

LANSING – On Tuesday evening, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch and Cass counties after a severe storm system, including large hail up to 4 inches in diameter and at least two confirmed tornadoes, swept through the area leaving significant damage to buildings and roads.

”My heart goes out to all those impacted by tonight’s severe weather in southwest Michigan,” said Whitmer. “State and local emergency teams are on the ground and working together to assist Michiganders. I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure resources are expedited to the area and activated our State Emergency Operations Center. We will continue monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts overnight. I want to thank all the first responders working hard to keep Michiganders safe. We’ll get through this together.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

”This evening our community has been directly impacted by the severe storm that moved through Southwest Michigan,” said state Rep. Christine Morse (D-Texas Township). “The health and safety of family, friends and residents always comes first, and I can assure our community members that our local emergency responders are at work to ensure that anyone who needs assistance will get it.”



