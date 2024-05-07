Supportive housing funding approved in Traverse City for people experiencing homelessness

TRAVERSE CITY - Another major step to help ease the homeless crisis in Traverse City. City Commissioners approved $360,000 funding towards supportive housing in the city at a Commission meeting on May 6th.

It’s being facilitated by Goodwill Industries Northern Michigan and will be located at East Bay Flats on Munson Avenue. The process of providing housing to people experiencing chronic homelessness in those units will begin immediately–with 17 individuals housed by the end of August and 10 more by next January.

And with Safe Harbor closing for the season–as of last week there were reportedly just over 50 people living in the Pines in Traverse City.

“In Traverse City, you can’t even really buy a home for $360,000,” says Traverse City Mayor Amy Shamroe. “And with $360,000, we’re going to be able to house almost two dozen people.That’s a huge improvement for the quality of life for the people who will be able to move and have a better place to stay and have that security. It helps out with places like the Pines. Having people be housed, having people permanently settled somewhere is a far better solution than little bits and pieces that we can do through our regular enforcement and policies.”

3 to 5 people will be placed every month between May and August of 2024 in East Bay Flats.