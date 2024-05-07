Nessel sheds light on opioid epidemic on National Fentanyl Awareness Day

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recognized Tuesday as National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Now in its third year, National Fentanyl Awareness Day brings together individuals, parents, teachers, corporations, influencers, community groups, and government entities to raise awareness and combat the public health crisis.

”The devastating impact of fentanyl on Michigan families and communities is undeniable,” Nessel said. “My department is committed to deploying every resource at our disposal to combat the opioid epidemic and hold those who exploit those struggling with opioid-use disorder accountable.”

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, between the years 2000 and 2020, the opioid death rate in Michigan increased on average 13.9% each year. These deaths — and the impacts on thousands who have struggled with opioid addiction — have created considerable costs for health care, child welfare and criminal justice systems.

More significant than the dollars and cents in damage to the state, the impact of opioid addiction, substance use, and overdose deaths has torn families apart, damaged relationships and devastated communities, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.



