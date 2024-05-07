Motorcyclist in hospital after speeding and crashing at roundabout, police say

TRAVERSE CITY — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a highspeed chase, according to deputies.

On May 5 at 8:20 p.m., deputies spotted the motorcycle speeding northbound on Garfield Road in Garfield Township.

Deputies activated their emergency lights near the intersection of Garfield Road and Boon Road, when they say the motorcyclist sped up and turned onto Parsons Road. Deputies called off the pursuit as the motorcycle reached speeds of up to 90 mph.

According to deputies, the motorcyclist crashed while taking the roundabout at Parsons and Airport Access Road. EMS was dispatched, and the operator was taken to Munson Medical Center.

The operator was identified as a 26-year-old Garfield Township resident. They face charges of running from police and driving an unlicensed motorcycle.