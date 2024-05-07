Local law enforcement urges extra caution during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Summer is close at hand, which means some motorists will be opting for a different mode of transportation. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and according to the state there are more than 560,000 licensed motorcycle operators in Michigan.

It’s important to use extra caution on your commute and to look twice to save a life at all times—as 84 percent of motorcycle crashes happen on city streets—not highways. The Traverse City Police Department is urging the public to use extra caution.

“Hopefully we can get the word out to make people be as safe as possible out there, be vigilant as possible, not only for the motorcyclists, but also for the cars keeping their eyes out on what’s going on”, says Sergeant Reed Shea with the Traverse City Police Department. “Be as visible as possible, take your time, slow down, don’t take risks. That’s a big thing. Taking risks, obviously can kill.”

Advertisement

You can find more safety tips here.



