Leelanau Co. deputies need your help finding a young man missing since Friday

Nicholas Wiesen Bentzien

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person.

Nicholas Wiesen Bentzien was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen Friday afternoon in Empire after leaving his job early for the day.

Deputies say 25-year-old Bentzien stopped at home shortly before taking off in his car.

It is a dark green 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, Michigan license plate number DDW244. It also has an older invalid Oregon plate on the front, 708 FZK. Deputies say the vehicle paint is weathered and peeling on the hood.

Bentzien has not been seen or heard from since that afternoon. Anyone with information should contact Leelanau County Dispatch at 231-256-8800.

1997 Nissan Pathfinder