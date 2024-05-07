EUPTA votes to reduce ferry service to Neebish Island amid protests

SAULT STE. MARIE — An informational picket was held Tuesday morning to protest proposed schedule changes to the Neebish Island ferry service.

Before the monthly board meeting even started at the Eastern U.P. Transportation Authority (EUPTA), several people held signs in protest. EUPTA is financially and legally responsible for the ferry that connects the mainland near Barbeau to Neebish Island.

The island has around 50 year-round residents, but the island population grows to nearly 600 in the summer months.

Back in March, the U.S. Coast Guard notified the EUPTA that the ferry service was out of compliance when running the service beyond their 12-hour shift.

EUPTA board members voted unanimously Tuesday to stop the evening ferry service at 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and at 8 p.m. on weekends. Emergency first responder crossings would not be affected.

“The only solution is to put additional staff on. Along with additional staff comes additional funding and right now, we have to look at the cost-benefit and how many people are benefiting from the amount of money we need to pay for a second crew or a night crew,” said Peter Paramski, EUPTA executive director.

Paramski says the new schedule start date is expected to begin Friday, May 24, the start of Memorial Day holiday weekend.