Horse killed, driver injured in crash after horses escape from enclosure

MT. PLEASANT — Troopers said a horse was killed in a crash after escaping from an enclosure.

MSP was called to Blanchard Road outside Mt. Pleasant around 5:15 Saturday morning. They said a Blanchard man noticed five horses near the roadway, and as he passed them one ran out into the road.

The driver was unable to avoid the horse, which died at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

MSP determined that the horses belonged to an Amish family from the Amish community. During the night, a tree fell on the fence which allowed the horses to roam freely.