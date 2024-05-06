Generations Ahead announces tuition-free childcare for young parents

TRAVERSE CITY -- May is teen pregnancy prevention and awareness month and one nonprofit Has an exciting new announcement to help young parents in need

Generations Ahead has announced a new tuition free infant toddler classroom. It’s in collaboration with the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency and will be at the Traverse City High School.

The main goal is to support younger families and promote high school completion for teen parents. Generations Ahead has stated that this is a huge win for the community and it will help save lives by ensuring continued education.

“It takes these collaborative efforts to be able to meet the needs of some of our most underserved populations in our community,” Says Generations Ahead Executive Director Marjie Rich. “One of the key components to staying in school is finding childcare. Without childcare available and even better onsite, it makes it next to impossible to stay in school as a teen parent.”

And Katherine Kwiatkowski with the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency assures new parents that their children will be in excellent care.

“Everything is relationship based”, says Kwiatkowski. “So these people who are working with your children love your child. They want to see your child every day. And you can tell that when they come and greet you at the door.”

The application for that program and more are available here.



