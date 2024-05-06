Experience local cuisine during Frankfort Elberta Restaurant Week

BENZIE COUNTY - You can get a taste of Benzie county all through this week. It’s the kick off of restaurant week in Frankfort and Elberta which is a way to experience the great cuisine that the area has to offer. There are a total of eleven establishments participating and it works on a three tiered structure With $15, $25 and $35 options available.

Vita Bella owner and soon to be owner of Dinghy’s in downtown Frankfort says that it’s an experience that everyone should take part in for the growing town.

“I would say just come and check out multiple places. Don’t just check out what we have to offer. Frankfort is a great town, great location right off the lake. They can’t go wrong with having the food scene in Frankfort. I think we’ve been growing and growing these years. I think it’s just getting better and better.”

Advertisement

The Frankfort Elberta restaurant week goes until may 12th.

For menus and participating restaurants click here.