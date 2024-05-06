Democratic National Committee wants judge to throw out lawsuit over Michigan’s voter rolls

The Democratic National Committee has requested that judges throw out lawsuits related to voter rolls and mail-in ballots filed in two battleground states.

On Monday, the DNC filed briefs on behalf of the Biden re-election campaign in Michigan and Nevada.

The filing argues that the lawsuits filed by the Republican National committee are meritless and aimed at sowing distrust in 2024 election.

Advertisement

The RNC lawsuits allege that the number of active voters in key counties in both states are “suspiciously high” and seek to have election officials cancel voter registrations ahead of November’s elections.

Since last year, the Biden re-election campaign has been working on a strategy to push back against Republican efforts to question election integrity.