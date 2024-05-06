Construction projects starting this week in around the state

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin road repair projects this week including resurfacing M-48 in Chippewa County, rebuilding US-131 in southern Kent County, M-20 improvements in Mecosta County and resurfacing M-115 in Clare and Osceola counties. Based on economic modeling, these investments are expected to support over 1,000 jobs.

“Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 23,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,600 bridges since I took office, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes,” said Governor Whitmer.

Resurfacing M-48 in Chippewa County

MDOT is investing about $1.6 million to resurface nearly 8 miles of M-48 east of M-129 in Chippewa County. The work includes an asphalt overlay, aggregate shoulders, guardrail repairs, and pavement markings. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 19 jobs.

Rebuilding US-131 in Kent County

MDOT is investing approximately $70 million to rebuild US-131 from 76th Street to 100th Street in Byron Township. The project includes adding weave/merge lanes between the 76th Street and 84th Street interchanges. This will extend the 76th Street on ramp to the 84th Street off ramp on southbound US-131 and extend the 84th Street on ramp to the 76th Street off ramp on northbound US-131. This two-year project begins this month and is expected to be finished in late November 2025. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 994 jobs.

M-20 Improvements in Mecosta County

MDOT is investing approximately $730,000 to resurface three miles of M-20 (9 Mile Road) from Hewlett Street to Costabella Avenue (Mecosta/Isabella county line) in Remus. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support nine jobs.

M-115 repair in Osceola and Clare

he Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $2 million to improve 12 miles of M-115 from just west of M-61 (16 Mile Road) in Osceola County to just west of Lake Station Avenue in Clare County. The project includes joint repairs, crack sealing and chip sealing.