62-year-old killed in Isabella Co. crash

ISABELLA COUNTY — The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Douglas Dalrymple, 62, of Rolland Township, was killed in a crash on May 4.

The one-vehicle crash happened at Blanchard Road near Britton Road, deputies said.

Deputies said their investigation found that Dalrymple consumed a high amount of alcohol before getting upset with family and leaving in his vehicle.

Advertisement

Dalrymple crashed not far from his residence, deputies said.

The vehicle rolled over several times and ejected Dalrymple, deputies said. He was found dead when deputies arrived, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.